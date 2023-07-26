American Well (AMWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. American Well has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $671.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $226,437.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,883.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $226,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 664,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,883.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 621,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Well by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Well by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 112,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in American Well by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 204,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Well by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 163,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Well by 672.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

