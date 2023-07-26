AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

