AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 74,729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74,729 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 311,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.8% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.