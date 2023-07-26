Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 381,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,100. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology



Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

