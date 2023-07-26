Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,372. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

