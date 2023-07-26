Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 667,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $46,936,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

