Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 3,781,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,990. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

Amphenol last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

