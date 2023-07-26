Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/11/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2023 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Get BlackBerry Limited alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.