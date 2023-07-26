Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SM Energy (SM)

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2023 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $41.00.

7/10/2023 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/22/2023 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.