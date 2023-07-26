Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $71.00

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $878,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $183,842.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock worth $1,941,458. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.11. Morphic has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

