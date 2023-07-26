Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Target Price at $950.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Partners Group Trading Down 2.8 %

PGPHF opened at $1,097.50 on Friday. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $753.75 and a twelve month high of $1,145.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $953.33 and a 200-day moving average of $944.53.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

