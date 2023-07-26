Analyzing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24% Charter Communications 8.95% 37.99% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adeia and Charter Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $417.71 million 2.98 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -4.09 Charter Communications $54.02 billion 1.13 $5.06 billion $30.52 13.06

Risk and Volatility

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Adeia has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Charter Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and Charter Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Charter Communications 1 8 11 0 2.50

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.79%. Charter Communications has a consensus target price of $481.64, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Charter Communications.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Adeia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services. The company also offers voice communications services using voice over internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. In addition, it provides mobile services; video programming, static IP and business WiFi, and e-mail and security services; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as TBS, CNN, and ESPN; sells advertising inventory to local sports and news channels; and offers Audience App to create data-driven linear TV campaigns for local advertisers. Further, the company offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports and news networks. It serves approximately 32 million customers in 41 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

