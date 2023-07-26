Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 480000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

