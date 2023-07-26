ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.51 and its 200 day moving average is $304.92. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.