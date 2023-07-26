Anterix (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.31. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 850.29%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 117,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,137. The company has a market cap of $552.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.62. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anterix by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 46.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

