Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Raised to $9.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $5.50 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOUS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 2,743,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,370. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

