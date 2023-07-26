APA (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Stock Up 0.7 %

APA opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58.

APA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

