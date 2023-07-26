Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 858,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,584,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,168,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,637,940 shares of company stock valued at $107,317,408. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.