Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 1,427,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

