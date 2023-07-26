Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

