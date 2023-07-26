Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,175 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 12.4% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

