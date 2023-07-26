Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,705 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.17. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.