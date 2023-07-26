Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

