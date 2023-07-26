Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.69.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

