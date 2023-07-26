Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Applied Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLD. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

