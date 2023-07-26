Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 3,382,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

