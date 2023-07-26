ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 76.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.