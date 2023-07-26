ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.
ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
