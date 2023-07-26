Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($14.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcadia Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($14.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($14.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadia Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($14.82) per share.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,375. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.