Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

