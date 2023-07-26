Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,870,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,950,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

