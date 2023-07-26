Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.
NYSE:ADM opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
