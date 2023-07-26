Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Arcosa by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $117,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arcosa by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 142,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

