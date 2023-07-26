Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACRE stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 942.86%.
ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
