Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 942.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

