argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARGX traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.02. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in argenx by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 22.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

