Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARIS opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 408,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141,323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

