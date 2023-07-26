Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

Shares of ANET traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

