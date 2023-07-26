Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,417 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Exor N.V. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,994,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 577,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.