Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 313 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

SPB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 344,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $79.01.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

