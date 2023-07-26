Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 387 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at $192,214.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 110,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,522. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

