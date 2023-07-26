Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,919,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,161,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MODG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 1,019,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 over the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

