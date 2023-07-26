Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Select Medical by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Select Medical stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 317,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

