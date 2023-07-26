Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Lyft by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Lyft Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,725,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,757,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $21.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

