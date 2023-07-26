Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

HHC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. 73,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,316. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,094,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,281,485.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,094,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,281,485.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 263,991 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,281. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

