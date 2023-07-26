Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 367.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,497. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,871 shares in the company, valued at $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

