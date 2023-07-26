Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 770,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

