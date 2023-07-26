Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,381 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kyndryl by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 4,686,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,183 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 822,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

