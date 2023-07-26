Arizona State Retirement System Buys 242 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Impinj Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. 432,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,005. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $144.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,963.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,963.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile



Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

