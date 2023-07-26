Arizona State Retirement System Buys 284 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,617. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.