Arizona State Retirement System Buys 328 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 447,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $90.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

