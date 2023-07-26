Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,048 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,833,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,697.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 255,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,475. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

